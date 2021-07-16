Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Sells 6,159 Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Fusion Acquisition worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FUSE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 535,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,884. Fusion Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

