Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,063 Shares of SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of SC Health worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SC Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in SC Health during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SC Health in the first quarter worth $1,798,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of SC Health by 63.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 547,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 212,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SC Health during the first quarter valued at $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Get SC Health alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of SC Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

SCPE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.70 million, a P/E ratio of 251.75 and a beta of -0.02. SC Health Co. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07.

SC Health Profile

SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.