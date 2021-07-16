Viking Global Investors LP Purchases Shares of 362,520 CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)

Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 362,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,398,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

CMLF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 1,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,407. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.40.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

