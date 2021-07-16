Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 128,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of RMG Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RMG Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMGB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,716. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.