Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMU.UN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at C$18.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$11.14 and a 52 week high of C$18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

