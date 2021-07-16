Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $1.50 Million in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRSGU. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRSGU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU).

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.