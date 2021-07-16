Plair Price Reaches $0.0001 (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Plair has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Plair has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $21,662.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plair coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00049333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.35 or 0.00837867 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Plair

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official website is plair.life . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

