QuickSwap Price Reaches $319.63 on Top Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. QuickSwap has a market cap of $51.06 million and $9.42 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $319.63 or 0.00997968 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00039704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00107758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00146454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,003.03 or 0.99922536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

