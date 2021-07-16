ThreeFold Market Cap Tops $4.16 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $4.16 million and $23,259.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00039704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00107758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00146454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,003.03 or 0.99922536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The famous Token is an NFT with a real use case. There will be just one digital picture of the famous person. Defi is the future of finance giving us the possibility to give digital value to people and participate in the success of famous people. Users can redeem these cards for picture rights representing the famous person. Famous actors, singers, Influencers… Sell these NFTs to their fanbase or keep them. The more attention the famous person gets the more valuable the users' NFT. “

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

