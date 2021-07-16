Pentwater Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 475,000 Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $105,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $125,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $298,000.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PTOCU remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,968. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.