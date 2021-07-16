Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 4.59% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $16,626,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $10,982,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,453,000. Toscafund Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,890,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,912,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JOFF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,346. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

