ATC Coin (ATCC) One Day Volume Tops $291.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 52.1% against the dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $262,357.55 and $291.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00389782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009251 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000548 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

