Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.05 Million in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Colicity during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Colicity stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,536. Colicity Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

