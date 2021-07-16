Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 172,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SV. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $15,385,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $10,934,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,506,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,248,000.

Shares of SV stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Spring Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Spring Valley Acquisition Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

