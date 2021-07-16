boohoo group (LON:BOO) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 380 ($4.96).

BOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group to a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 452.22 ($5.91).

BOO stock opened at GBX 279.90 ($3.66) on Monday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 402.30 ($5.26). The company has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 318.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

In other news, insider Iain McDonald acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £143,880 ($187,980.14). Also, insider Tim Morris acquired 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

