Insider Selling: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Sells 69,155 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Nicola Shaw sold 69,155 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15), for a total value of £643,141.50 ($840,268.49).

Shares of National Grid stock traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 927.80 ($12.12). 4,679,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.99 billion and a PE ratio of 20.04. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 967.60 ($12.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 931.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised National Grid to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

