Insider Selling: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Sells 69,155 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Nicola Shaw sold 69,155 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15), for a total value of £643,141.50 ($840,268.49).
Shares of National Grid stock traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 927.80 ($12.12). 4,679,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.99 billion and a PE ratio of 20.04. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 967.60 ($12.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 931.03.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.83%.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
