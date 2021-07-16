Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $1.99 Million in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTPAU. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,930,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,378,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,965,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,585,000.

FTPAU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

