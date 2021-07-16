Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 251,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,236,000.

NASDAQ:ISLE opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

