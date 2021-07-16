Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 250,000 BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $672,000.

BYTSU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.03. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

