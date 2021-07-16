Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $6.99 Million in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,993,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $42,458,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,280,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $25,486,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $25,493,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,085,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HERAU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,142. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

