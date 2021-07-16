Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COOL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ COOL remained flat at $$9.72 during trading on Friday. 2,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,012. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.