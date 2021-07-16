Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,028 put options on the company. This is an increase of 890% compared to the typical volume of 1,215 put options.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $150.25. 109,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,718. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $152.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

