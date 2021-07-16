Traders Purchase High Volume of Valvoline Put Options (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,512 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,427% compared to the average daily volume of 99 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Valvoline by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Valvoline by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,623,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,452,000 after buying an additional 878,469 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after acquiring an additional 75,131 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2,196.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 922,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 76.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 588,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,470. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.