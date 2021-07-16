Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 18,431 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,644% compared to the average daily volume of 238 put options.

Shares of ESTC traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,670. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.39. Elastic has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,236,000 after buying an additional 173,595 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Elastic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Elastic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after buying an additional 119,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,333,000 after acquiring an additional 326,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,283,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,974,000 after acquiring an additional 290,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.