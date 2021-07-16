Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 300,240 PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $8,792,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $5,952,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $4,930,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $4,983,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $4,983,000.

Get PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of FRWAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.