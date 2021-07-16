Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 11,000 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,907,000 after acquiring an additional 743,963 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 128,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after acquiring an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SON stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

