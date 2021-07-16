Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 2,300 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Watsco were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $285.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.74 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.12.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

