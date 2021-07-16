WNS (NYSE:WNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WNS stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.49. WNS has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $83.57.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.