Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Kier Group stock opened at GBX 125.15 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £558.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.31. Kier Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.06 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137.40 ($1.80).

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

