Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.
Shares of Kier Group stock opened at GBX 125.15 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £558.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.31. Kier Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.06 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137.40 ($1.80).
About Kier Group
