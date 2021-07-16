Admiral Group’s (ADM) Reduce Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADM. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Admiral Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,567 ($33.54).

LON:ADM opened at GBX 3,247 ($42.42) on Monday. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,332 ($43.53). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,845.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. The stock has a market cap of £9.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

