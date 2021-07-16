Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires 219,219 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 930.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,219 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,701,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

