Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Makes New $391,000 Investment in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth $81,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth $197,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 36.6% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth $207,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VVNT stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

