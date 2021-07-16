Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 930 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,625,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 66,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDP opened at $88.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.98. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

