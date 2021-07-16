Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 250,000 CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAHCU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,126,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAHCU opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

