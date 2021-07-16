DPRating Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, DPRating has traded up 85.6% against the US dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $880,383.08 and approximately $228,765.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars.

