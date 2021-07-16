Saya Management LP Decreases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Saya Management LP lowered its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,044,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,999 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises 14.8% of Saya Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Saya Management LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $20,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $114,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $26.81. 15,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $27.81.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.