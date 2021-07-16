Saya Management LP Sells 211,680 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Saya Management LP reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 211,680 shares during the quarter. Masco comprises approximately 3.2% of Saya Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Saya Management LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Masco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,713,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $203,521.68. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,842 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,892. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAS. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

