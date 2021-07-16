Prana Capital Management LP Invests $16.47 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 226,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,466,000. Citigroup accounts for 1.3% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,503,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after buying an additional 3,079,578 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citigroup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,647 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,897,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,420,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

