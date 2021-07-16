Prana Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 154.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,441 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 2.5% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of AON worth $30,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,757,000 after purchasing an additional 427,479 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,114,000 after buying an additional 230,956 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in AON by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,654,000 after buying an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in AON by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,406,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,014,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,493,000 after buying an additional 451,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

AON traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,757. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.89. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $235.04 price target on AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

