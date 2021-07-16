L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,592 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,882 shares of company stock valued at $56,056,750. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHX stock opened at $223.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.06. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $225.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.