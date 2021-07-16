REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $57.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.18. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $50.26.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.
