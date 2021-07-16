Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, dropped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

