JS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 84,555 NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,519,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,543 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 180.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 252.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,476,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,000 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,627,000. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE:NGL opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.97. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 242,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,671.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.30.

NGL Energy Partners Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.