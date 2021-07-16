iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2,173.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 40,473 shares during the period.

Shares of IYK opened at $183.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.59. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1 year low of $135.07 and a 1 year high of $184.88.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

