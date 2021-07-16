TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Takes $1 Million Position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENNVU. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000.

Get ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ENNVU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,556. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.