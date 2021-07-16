Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Raised by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.8% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,365,020 shares of company stock worth $776,472,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.73. The stock had a trading volume of 441,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,704,979. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

