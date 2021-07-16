Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lifted by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.3% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 32.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Shares of V traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.03. The stock had a trading volume of 154,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,895. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $248.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.94. The company has a market capitalization of $485.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

