Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Acquires 7,428 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 3.3% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR traded up $10.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $715.48. 12,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,279. The company has a market cap of $134.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $699.62. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $547.78 and a fifty-two week high of $749.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,201,984. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.00.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

