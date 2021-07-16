Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $16.62 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 34.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 3.5% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $561.11. 17,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,210. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $404.49 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 744.37, a PEG ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

