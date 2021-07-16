Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 983,045 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The GEO Group news, CEO George C. Zoley bought 166,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $1,124,847.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

GEO opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

